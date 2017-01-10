Giants Loss To Packers Means No More “Manning Face” From Eli Manning

Share this:

The season ended for the New York Giants on Sunday when they were trounced by the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in their wild-card game matchup.

With the Giants done for the season, their fans can only focus on the many antics of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the impact that “Bieber-Gate” might have had on their Super Bowl aspirations.

However, that might not be the most disappointing aspect of the G-Men’s season coming to an end. The most disappointing part of the Giants’ season coming to an end might be that fact that the NFL will be without the assortment of odd faces that quarterback Eli Manning has become known for until the 2017 season kicks off.

You know the ones.

The two-time Super Bowl champion had quite the repertoire of “Manning faces” during the 2016 NFL season.

