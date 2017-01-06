Giants Player Counts His Success In ‘Madden’ As Playoff Experience

Share this:

The New York Giants will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

For Giants defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, Sunday’s game will be his first taste of the season. Well, not in his mind.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Harrison explained that he does, in fact, have playoff experience … in the form of the “Madden” video game.

"I go to the playoffs every year on Madden so I have some playoff experience." pic.twitter.com/lwvSOKzqTK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 5, 2017

While Harrison probably enjoyed winning the Super Bowl on “Madden,” hoisting the actual Lombardi Trophy might be a little more exciting.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images