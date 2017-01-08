Giants Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Round Game Online

Share this:

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers both will be chasing history when they meet Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will host the Giants in an NFC wild-card round game. The teams have met seven times in the postseason with the winner going on to become NFL or Super Bowl champion that year.

What greater motivation could there be to kick off one’s postseason on sound footing?

Here’s how to watch Giants vs. Packers online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images