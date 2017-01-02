Giants’ Wide Receivers Flew To Miami Sunday Night, Partied With Justin Bieber

The New York Giants wrapped up their regular season with a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins Sunday, and it appears some of the players treated themselves to a pre-playoff celebration.
Many of the Giants wide receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shephard, flew down to Miami following Sunday’s game and got their party on.
The G-men wideouts were joined by a pretty notable guest as well, music star Justin Bieber.
While the Giants players probably enjoyed the Miami weather, they are in for much colder conditions on Sunday when they travel to Green Bay for an NFC Wild Card Game against the Packers.
Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images
