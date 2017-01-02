Giants’ Wide Receivers Flew To Miami Sunday Night, Partied With Justin Bieber

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Giants wrapped up their regular season with a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins Sunday, and it appears some of the players treated themselves to a pre-playoff celebration.

Many of the Giants wide receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shephard, flew down to Miami following Sunday’s game and got their party on.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

The G-men wideouts were joined by a pretty notable guest as well, music star Justin Bieber.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

(13) Another video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/sKHYB8tLSl — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

While the Giants players probably enjoyed the Miami weather, they are in for much colder conditions on Sunday when they travel to Green Bay for an NFC Wild Card Game against the Packers.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images