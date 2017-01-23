Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s Son Share Hilarious Tweet At Steelers’ Expense

Share this:

The New England Patriots took care of business Sunday night, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LI.

The Steelers couldn’t get momentum on their side, as the Patriots seemingly dominated from start to finish. While the credit obviously goes out to the Patriots’ players, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, believes New England had a secret weapon sitting in the stands.

Benny stopping the Steelers!!! pic.twitter.com/uP4Uh6Ac0x — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 23, 2017

Judging by Gisele’s photo, it appears Brady’s son is using some type of wizardry or supernatural powers in order to stop the Steelers. But hey, whatever works.

Seeing as he’s a good-luck charm, Benny Brady should be expected in the NRG Stadium stands Feb. 5, when he’ll try to help his dad and his teammates slow down the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images