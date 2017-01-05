Grayson Allen Accepts Suspension, Shares Plan To Lead Duke Basketball (Not As Captain)

Share this:

Having served his time on the outside of Duke University’s basketball pursuits, Grayson Allen is ready to lead from within.

The Duke guard returned from his tripping suspension Wednesday, helping his team earn a 110-57 win over Georgia Tech. After the game, Allen accepted responsibility for his tripping suspension, which lasted just one game over two weeks, telling reporters he’s glad to return to the Duke fold, according to ESPN’s C.L. Brown.

“I talked to Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) many, many times when I came back after (winter) break,” Allens said. “We had a lot of conversations and meetings, and I went through a lot of stuff after practice. He ultimately felt I was ready to come back, and I felt good coming back, so I accept all the discipline that came my way. I know it was my fault.”

Allen said he didn’t know he was going to play until Krzyzewski informed him during the pregame walk-through.

He scored 15 points and dished seven assists in his comeback game. He did so without bearing the honor of the team captaincy, of which Krzyzewski stripped him following his suspension. Nevertheless, he says he will remain a leader on the court and behind the scenes.

“Removing the title, it hurts, and I understand it’s something that had to be done with the discipline,” Allen said. “For me, I’m still going to talk it up and lead the guys and teach what I can. Even without the title, I’m still going to be the vocal guy.”

Now that Allen is back in the good graces of Krzyzewski and his team, the No. 8-ranked Blue Devils will chase success with this major distraction behind them.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports