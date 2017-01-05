Grayson Allen’s ‘Indefinite Suspension’ Lasts Whopping One Duke Game

Share this:

That’ll teach ’em.

Duke star guard Grayson Allen’s “indefinite suspension” was lifted Wednesday after missing one game, an 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. He also made an immediate return to the starting lineup for the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference clash with Georgia Tech at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The controversial junior was suspended following his latest tripping incident during a Dec. 21 game against Elon. Allen later was stripped of his captaincy due to the incident.

Allen’s averaging 16 points per game in 12 contests for Duke this season.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images