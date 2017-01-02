Gregg Popovich Gives Tie He Wore To Craig Sager’s Funeral To Craig Sager Jr.

Share this:

Tweet







San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a special relationship with Craig Sager, the late Turner Sports’ NBA sideline reporter who passed away from Leukemia on Dec. 15, 2016.

Popovich flew to Atlanta to attend Sager’s funeral on Dec. 20 even though the Spurs had a game in Houston that night. Although Popovich was unable to share his condolences with the family that day, the legendary coach made a heartfelt gesture to Sager’s son, Craig Sager Jr., when the two met after the Spurs’ game against the Hawks on Sunday.

Didn't have time to see him at the funeral but met up after last night's game. He brought the tie he wore to the funeral w/ him to give me😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/4OKYwCVVdZ — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2017

It’s a tie that Sager Sr. would have loved. A classy move, from a classy man.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images