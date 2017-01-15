Gucci Mane Already Has Falcons In Super Bowl LI After Divisional-Round Playoff Win

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a 36-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and one high-profile fan isn’t worried about Matt Ryan and Co. getting to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Rapper and Atlanta native Gucci Mane was so fired up about his hometown team’s beatdown of the NFC West champion Seahawks that he took to Twitter to make a prediction for the Falcons’ NFC Championship Game tilt.

Falcons going to the Super Bowl — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 15, 2017

The Falcons either will host the Green Bay Packers or visit the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys next week for the right to head to Houston on Feb. 5. Maybe Gucci Mane will make the trip to Super Bowl LI should the Falcons take care of business.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images