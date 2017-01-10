Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Selling Recently Purchased Miami Home For $2.7M

Share this:

Tweet







Erik Spoelstra apparently couldn’t wait to upgrade his living situation after signing a contract extension this offseason.

The Heat coach and his wife, Nikki Sapp, purchased a house in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood in June, and it’s already back on the market. The 5,432-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, some pretty stunning tropical landscaping and was recently renovated.

Spoelstra’s home doesn’t come cheap at $2.7 million, and there’s no word on why the 46-year-old is selling the home again after less than seven months. However, Busted Coverage notes that it’s three miles from a Whole Foods, so at least there’s that?

Inset photo via Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images