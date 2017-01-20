Heat Fan Wins Promotion, Immediately Gets Hit By Makeshift Hotel Door

Share this:

Tweet







What happened to a Heat fan Thursday when she won a hotel promotion is a perfect metaphor for Miami’s season so far.

A woman won a three-day, two-night stay at Epic Miami during the Heat’s game Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena, but she didn’t have much time to celebrate after the temporary hotel door she walked through fell on her.

Ouch.

Luckily the woman appeared to be OK and recovered quickly. Oh, and she got to see the Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks 99-95, and she also has that free hotel stay to look forward to now.

But still, ouch.