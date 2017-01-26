Heinz Lobbies For Monday After Super Bowl To Be Holiday In Brilliant Marketing Ploy

Share this:

If you want to make an advertising and marketing impact, you could argue there’s no better way to do so than to lobby for more days off for the working man and woman.

That’s exactly what Heinz is doing, as they’re making a push for the day after Super Bowl Sunday — aka “Smunday” — to be recognized as a national holiday.

The condiment company created a clever commercial making the case for the move, even starting an online petition. If the petition gets 100,000 signatures, Heinz says it will send the petition to congress.

And apparently, Heinz is willing to put its money where its mouth is. According to the commercial, Heinz is giving its employees the Monday after the Super Bowl — Feb. 6 this year — the day off.

Check out the commercial below.

And if you want to sign the petition, you can do so by clicking here.

Coincidentally, this marketing push will take place of any Super Bowl commercial for Heinz this season. The company had one of the most popular (bizarre?) ads last season.