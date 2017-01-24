Here Are Top Sales From Final Three Days Of Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson

Share this:

When you go to a Barrett-Jackson auction, you know you’re going to see some pretty incredible vehicles, and that was no different in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The first four days of the auction saw some great cars drive off the block, including plenty of rare Mustangs and Corvettes. With the event now closed, here are the top-five sales from the final three days of the 2017 Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction.

1. 1964 Aston Martin DB5 – sells for $1,485,000.

As the highest-priced vehicle sold during Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, this Aston Martin is worth every penny that it sold for. A part of a prominent collection in Paris, this DB5 is a rare factory left-hand-drive with a matching-numbers engine and its original colors. One of the most beautiful Aston Martin’s on the market today.

2. 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) 1 – sold for $1,320,000.

This piece of history is a functional mid-engine, open-wheel, single-seat prototype racing car that is a part of American automotive history. The car was recorded with a top speed of 206 mph.

3. 1930 Duesenberg J Dual-Cowl Phaeton – sold for $880,000.

This Duesenberg has been restored to the highest of standards. A ground-up replacement including its rolling chassis and body, but is as close to an accurate representation of this rare pre-war classic available. A two-toned red exterior color with a 420/265hp inline 8-cylinder engine.

4. *2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder owned by Steven Tyler – sold for $800,000.

Rock and roll legend Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom is extremely rare and 100 percent of the hammer price benefited Janie’s Fund. The supercar was the fifth of only 12 Hennessey Venom GTs created and the first convertible.

5. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT – sold for $616,000.

This V-10 engine connected to a 6-speed manual transmission with a racing-type clutch was all you needed to know about this Porsche Carrera. This Carrera GT roadster was made to race and its Basalt Black exterior color with a black interior color was made to be noticed.

*Car sold for charity

