Here Are Top Sales From First Three Days Of Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson

When you go to a Barrett-Jackson auction, you know you’re going to see some pretty incredible vehicles, and that’s been no different at this week’s event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The first three days of the auction saw some great cars drive off the block, including a rare 1968 Ford Bronco half-cab. With just a few days left to go, here are the top-five sales from the first three days of the 2017 Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction.



1. 1958 Chevrolet Corvette 283/230 Convertible – Sold for $111,100.

This Corvette is a one-year-only special design with matching-number engine and rare original carburetor. It’s exterior Signet Red is accented with Snowcrest White coves, a charcoal interior and whitewall tires.

2. 1968 Ford Bronco Custom Pickup – Sold for $82,500.

This is an ultra-rare half-cab, one of only 2,200 produced in 1968. It has undergone a professional frame-off, rotisserie restoration with all of today’s technologies.

3. 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible – Sold for $82,500.

This 7-Up Limited Edition LX has only 16 original miles. It’s so new that it still has the original plastic on the seats, steering wheel and even the window sticker on the car. Exterior color is Deep Emerald Green.

4. 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible – Sold for $82,500.

All-original, unrestored survivor that was purchased new in October 1964, and has been garaged with the same family ever since. It’s in pristine condition with only 14,633 miles on the clock.

5. 1989 Ford Mustang – Sold for $71,500.

This LX Hatchback never went through dealer prep and still has the plastic on the seats and 638 actual miles. The wheel center caps and antenna were never installed. Exterior color is Cabernet Red with Scarlet Red interior.

All photos via of Barrett-Jackson.