Here Are Top Sales From Thursday Of Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson

When you go to a Barrett-Jackson auction, you know you’re going to see some pretty incredible vehicles, and that’s been no different at this week’s event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The first three days of the auction saw some great cars drive off the block, and Thursday saw more of the same. With just a couple days left to go, here are the top-five sales from Thursday at the 2017 Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction.

1. 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup – sold for $205,700

Finished in a Radiant Silver and Greystone Metallic paint, this 1950 Chevrolet custom pickup runs on a 500 horsepower Chevrolet Performance Hot Cam LS3 crate engine with a 4L65E automatic transmission. Inside, the car has been upgraded to include today’s technologies including a touch-button start and power windows as well as upgraded gauges, LED-upgraded turn signals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2. 1967 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom 2-Door Post – sold for $167,200

After a high-end two-year build, this restomod has its original body panels and was finished in a PPG Electric Blue and Deep Black combination. The custom interior is a graphite black Ultraleather.

3. 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible – sold for $165,000

It took three years to complete a body-off rotisseries restoration, but this custom Corvette went home to a very happy bidder. A new engine under the hood is a 5.7-liter All American LS1 V8 engine.

4. 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe – sold for $165,000

Fueled by a GM Connect & Cruise LS3 engine with 525 horsepower and a Tremec Magnum 6-speed GMPP and engine control package, this restomod was finished in 2015. The exterior color is a Porshe Guards Red paint.

5. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 Convertible – sold for $154,500

Nearly completely unrestored and authentic, this award-winning Corvette has 36,805 original miles on its original 327/340 horsepower engine. The ‘Vette also has its original manual transmission, original metallic brakes and includes all of its original colors both on the interior and exterior. It’s a multiple award-winning vehicle and was once a part of the Chip Miller Collection.

All photos via of Barrett-Jackson.