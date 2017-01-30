Here’s Awesome Footage Of Patriots’ Matt Chatham Decking A Super Bowl Streaker

Share this:

Super Bowl XXXVIII still is considered one of the greatest Super Bowls in NFL history. But it turns out the entertainment between plays was just as good as the product on the field.

That game, of course, saw the New England Patriots defeat the Carolina Panthers in a 32-29 thriller at Houston’s old Reliant Stadium. The Patriots are back in Houston this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and Daniel Gotera, a reporter for Houston’s KHOU-TV, marked the occasion by digging up some incredible footage from that Feb. 1, 2004 game.

What kind of footage? Let’s just say it’ll knock your socks off.

A gem from the KHOU Sports vault, the streaker at Super Bowl 38! Something you didn't see on TV…the best part, at the end! pic.twitter.com/tVdFpQiKlD — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 30, 2017

Yes, that’s a streaker making the most of his 30 seconds of fame before a Panthers kickoff. But the reason to watch comes at the end of the video, when Patriots linebacker and current NESN analyst Matt Chatham rocks this guy’s world with an epic blindside hit.

We’re pretty sure that hit was better than any Super Bowl halftime show we’ve seen.

National television broadcasts typically don’t show streaking fans — much less streaking fans getting leveled by NFL players — so we all should thank Gotera for tracking down this amazing moment.

