Here’s Colin Cowherd’s Response To Dabo Swinney Calling Out His ‘Fraud’ Remarks

Colin Cowherd had this one coming.
Back in November, the FOX Sports analyst called the Clemson Tigers “frauds,” insisting they’d get their “ears boxed” by whoever they met in the College Football Playoff. Well, those same “frauds” now are national champions after beating undefeated Alabama in Monday’s title game.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went in on Cowherd after his team’s 35-31 win, adding that “the only fraud is that guy.” The following day, Cowherd got his chance to respond on his radio show, “The Herd.”
Cowherd didn’t offer much of an “apology,” standing by his take — “I didn’t buy them. I watched them lose seven times” — and pointing out his opinion sparked debate, which, in his mind, is all that matters. He did tip his cap to Swinney and the Tigers for proving him wrong, though.
“All I can say to Dabo Swinney: You’re a hell of a coach, you made college football better… and your players showed such great character in the most crucial moments,” Cowherd said. “I couldn’t be happier for Clemson.”
Cowherd had another platform to address Swinney’s comments Wednesday on FOX Sports’ “Speak For Yourself.” He took a similar stance, although, he did admit calling Clemson a “fraud” might be a little harsh.
Swinney has a championship ring and Cowherd has more publicity, so we’ll call this a win-win.
Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images
