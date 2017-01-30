Here’s How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Can Coach East In NBA All-Star Game

Share this:

Brad Stevens is considered one of the NBA’s best young coaches, but he still hasn’t earned any official recognition.

That could change after four more games, though.

Stevens has the Boston Celtics in sole possession of the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed entering Monday, ahead of the Toronto Raptors by a half game. While that doesn’t mean a whole lot in late January, it could bring Stevens an extra perk: The chance to coach the East in the NBA All-Star Game.

Per All-Star Game rules, each squad will be led by the coach of the team with the best record in its respective conference. But there’s one exception: coaches can’t participate in back-to-back All-Star Games, meaning the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers’ coach, Tyronn Lue, is ineligible.

According to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, the East will name its coach after the NBA’s Feb. 5 games. So, whatever team owns the No. 2 seed on that date will send its coach to the All-Star Game.

Here’s a look at the standings as of Monday:

Boston’s closest competition is the Toronto Raptors, so here are both teams’ schedules between now and Feb. 5:

— Celtics: vs. Pistons, vs. Raptors, vs. Lakers, vs. Clippers

— Raptors: vs. Pelicans, at Celtics, at Magic, at Nets

Toronto has an easier road on paper, with matchups against three NBA bottom-dwellers. But the C’s and Raptors go head-to-head Wednesday, and a Celtics win at TD Graden that night could be enough for Boston to lock down the No. 2 seed, giving Stevens the chance to coach point guard Isaiah Thomas and the rest of the East on Feb. 19.

Of course, standing on the sideline at an All-Star Game isn’t quite the same as winning a Coach of the Year award. But it’d still be pretty cool to see Stevens earn a moment in the national spotlight.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images