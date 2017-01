Share this:

The NRG Stadium grounds crew is apparently ready for Super Bowl LI.

The NFL’s Brian McCarthy used Twitter on Friday to share a photo of the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The artificial surface looks pristine nine days ahead of the Super Bowl.

You are looking live at the field for #SB51 in Houston. Coming along nicely. Todd Barnes pic pic.twitter.com/2BafLyTTIt — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 27, 2017

The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in the Super Bowl.

Rest assured, more people will be on and around the NRG Stadium field on game day.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images