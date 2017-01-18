Here’s Who Should Be Voted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame From 2017 Ballot

Share this:

You’d think an incredibly polarizing U.S. presidential election would put the National Baseball Hall of Fame voting process into perspective and make the whole ordeal a little less irritating, maybe even therapeutic.

Nope. Listening to people argue about who should and who shouldn’t be in Cooperstown still is annoying as all hell, largely because you can’t please everyone.

The decision to include and omit certain players comes with inevitable backlash, and that over-the-top recoil makes me mostly thankful I don’t have a vote, although, at the same time, I refuse to sit here and act like voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America are doing the Lord’s work.

Anyway, ranting aside, I might as well throw some gas on this fire. Like I said, I don’t own a vote. But if I did, you can bet your bottom dollar I’d try to simplify my ballot as much as possible, because at the end of the day, if we’re left to agonize over whether someone’s a Hall of Famer, shouldn’t that be enough evidence that he probably isn’t?

Voters can check “yes” on up to 10 names each year, a limit many folks aren’t happy about in 2017. I agree there shouldn’t be a limit — are there only 10 jackets on standby every year or something? — but I disagree that it’s overly difficult to narrow this year’s class down to 10 or less worthy candidates.

Here’s my stance on those up for enshrinement, including the five I’d vote for when push comes to shove.

Thumbs Up

Barry Bonds

Yes, I’m fully aware of the steroid suspicions. And yes, I’m fully aware that he was a total jerk for most of his playing days. But you can’t sit here and tell me that Bonds wasn’t one of the best players in Major League Baseball history regardless of what he did or didn’t put in his body, especially since he was dominant well before he allegedly started using performance-enhancing drugs.

I saw how amazing Bonds was with my own two eyes. I don’t need anything more than that. But guess what? Further proof is in the numbers, which are absolutely bonkers. If Bonds — one of the most talented, albeit controversial, players the game has ever seen — isn’t a Hall of Famer, then what’s the point?

Roger Clemens

Basically the argument for Bonds also applies to Clemens. Just like Bonds is hands down the best player on this ballot, Clemens is hands down the best pitcher. And it’s not even close.

Again, I fully acknowledge the PED cloud that hangs over certain players. But unless a player served a suspension related to the use of PEDs or openly admits to having used PEDs during his career, who am I to start deciphering who took what? I’m sure there are plenty of players considered to be “clean” who are as dirty as they come.

Maybe that’s the cynic in me, but whatever. We’ve seen no-name minor leaguers get pinched for PEDs. Why should I assume certain former All-Stars didn’t use? Because they didn’t fit the traditional body type of steroid use? Because they didn’t have back acne? Because they seemed like good dudes?

Anyway, back to Clemens: Like Bonds, he was phenomenal before he allegedly dipped into the bad stuff. And like Bonds, he should be in the Hall of Fame if we’re going to seriously consider putting in other pitchers who couldn’t hold a candle to his skill level.

Ivan Rodriguez

Another player who simply jumped off the page. It was impossible to watch Rodriguez play without marveling at his work. Pudge, a 14-time All-Star and 13-time Gold Glove recipient, was the best defensive catcher ever. That alone should be enough for him to punch his ticket, although he was no slouch offensively, either.

Jeff Bagwell

When I think of the Houston Astros’ “Killer B’s,” I think of Bagwell, even before I think of Craig Biggio, who was inducted in 2015. He owns the highest WAR of any player on the ballot not named “Barry Bonds,” and simply put, he was one of the most feared sluggers of his era.

Vladimir Guerrero

This is Vlad’s first year on the ballot, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he has a tough time getting in based on the crowded crop, his terrible baserunning and defensive metrics that fall below what you’d expect from someone with such a rocket arm. But I can’t help but vote “yes” based on the eyeball test.

Just missed the cut

Curt Schilling

I couldn’t care less about Schilling’s political views or whatever with regard to his Hall of Fame status. His omission, for me, is based solely on his on-field credentials. And while his playoff success — 11-2 record, 2.23 ERA in 133 1/3 innings over 19 career postseason starts — is undeniable, his regular-season track record, while impressive, isn’t quite there, especially if we’re going to leave out Clemens.

Mike Mussina

Mussina has a sneaky good case; better than you’d think at first reference. In fact, one could argue he was better than Schilling, at least in the regular season. I can’t bring myself to check that box, though. The dominance just wasn’t there.

Edgar Martinez

I’m gone back and forth on Martinez, who’s one of the best pure hitters of his generation. And while I have no problem putting a designated hitter into the Hall of Fame, I view him as a notch below.

Apologies to…

Tim Raines

He’s probably going to get in, and I won’t kick up a fuss. But I really think he’s a classic case of a “Hall of Very Good” player whose supporters have brainwashed people into thinking he was better than he really was.

Trevor Hoffman and Billy Wagner

Great careers. But I have a hard time jumping onboard with any reliever not named “Mariano Rivera.”

Manny Ramirez

There was a time when the sweet-swinging outfielder seemed like a lock for Cooperstown. And I almost wanted to vote for him because I truly believe he was a hitting genius despite his wacky nature. The positive PED tests and suspensions thrust him into a different, less illustrious class than others who’ve simply been suspected of using steroids, though.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images