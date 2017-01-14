Here’s Why Bill Belichick Actually Likes Press Conferences (Or So He Says)

Share this:

No one ever accused Bill Belichick of being too chummy with the media. But does the New England Patriots coach actually enjoy his daily interactions with reporters?

The easy answer is “no,” and his permanent scowl and gruff responses serve as compelling evidence. But when ESPN’s Chris Berman asked Belichick what he thought of press conferences during a 1-on-1 interview on “NFL Countdown,” the Patriots coach offered a surprising response.

“I actually enjoy the press conferences,” Belichick said.

Wait, really?

“Because it’s the connection to the fans and that is really who I am talking to, is the fans,” Belichick explained. “And I’m trying to give the fans information that I feel comfortable giving them. It’s not really about any one reporter.

“But at the same time, if it’s not in the best interest of the team, hopefully our fans understand that for me to say detailed information about every single thing that I’m asked. So, I have to try and balance that. I enjoy talking to the fans and I do that through the media.”

Belichick actually can be pretty insightful when the subject is strictly football, sometimes giving long, detailed answers about his favorite NFL topics. He’s even been known to crack a joke or two.

Of course, reporters who have drawn the Wrath of Bill — and there are plenty — might disagree with Belichick’s claim, but it’s certainly in the legendary coach’s best interest to insist he likes doing something everyone assumes he hates.

