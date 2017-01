Share this:

Frozen Fenway still is scheduled for this weekend, just no longer on Saturday.

With snow and wind in the forecast for Saturday, the UMass vs. Boston University and Boston College vs. Providence College Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader was moved to Sunday.

Hear what Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna said about the decision to reschedule¬†the doubleheader in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.