Bad blood certainly didn’t drive this hockey fight.

Minor-league goalies Adam Vay and Michael Houser briefly fought Wednesday in an ECHL game between the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Quad City Mallards. The fight didn’t last long, as Quad City’s Vay effectively iced Cincinnati’s Houser with a single blow.

But Vay then shocked the world with an admirable show of sportsmanship.

Goalie fight KO. Cincinnati was on the losing end.. @CincyCyclones pic.twitter.com/Giwu8LIbxU — patrick (@PeegeRiley) January 12, 2017

The bonds are strong within the goalie fraternity.