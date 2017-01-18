Holly Sonders Named One Of The Most Beautiful Women In Golf For 2017

Golf.com released its annual “Most Women in Golf” edition last Wednesday, and FOX Sports’ Holly Sonders was among the women honored.
The golf and NFL reporter was part of the Golf.com edition for the fourth straight year, and she was joined by pro golfers Cheyenne Woods, Danielle Kang, Belen Mozo Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, as well as Melissa Jones, Jan Stephenson, Kira Kazantsev and the women of the Crenshaw family.
Sonders tweeted about being included in the 2017 edition soon after it was announced.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
