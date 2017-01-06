Honda Reveals New Concept Vehicles, Including Car That Makes You Money

Share this:

Honda showed off some amazing technology at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show, revealing the “NeuV” concept a car and the “Riding assist motorcycle.”

People normally need vehicles to take them where the money is. But the the NeuV will actually go get money for you, without you having to go anywhere.

That’s right, the idea behind Honda’s new concept vehicle is to be a fully autonomous, ride-hailing capable vehicle when its owner isn’t using it, according to IGN. You would actually be able to sit at home and relax while the NeuV hits the streets, transports passengers, and makes you money.

In addition to the it’s money-making capabilities, the NeuV utilizes an emotionally responsive artificial intelligence, a technology that certainly seems to be catching on.

Honda wasn’t a one-trick pony at CES, though, as its Riding assist motorcycle is pretty cool, too.

The motorcycle uses a robotics technology that limits the chance of it tipping over. The same technology was originally designed for the “UNI-CUB,” Honda’s self-balancing personal mobility device.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Honda