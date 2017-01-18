College Football

Stormy Houston Weather Turns Rice Football Stadium Into A Lake

by on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12:29PM
The Rice University Owls were under water Wednesday morning.

The football field at Rice Stadium was a lake because of the torrential rain that has battered Houston for the last three days. KTRK-TV shared a photo of the flooded stadium on Twitter.

Rice player Tobias Thompson Jr. offered this view of what some called “Lake Rice.”

The storms have shut down highways and closed schools in Houston, just two weeks before the Super Bowl is held in the city.

