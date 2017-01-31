How Erin Andrews’ Love For Boston Sports Planted Seed For Her Sports TV Career

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Erin Andrews covers sports for a living, and it’s all thanks to Boston sports.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter grew up in Florida, but she was born in Lewiston, Maine, and raised by a father whose love for Boston sports laid the foundation for what later became a career for her. Andrews was able to pay back that love by bringing her dad to Fenway Park and introducing to Red Sox stars such as David Ortiz.

“My favorite part about Fenway Park is it’s my dad — I’ll get choked up,” Andrews told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday. “Everything about Boston sports (is) my dad. I love Fenway Franks, I love having a beer there, I love going to the Monster …

“I remember bringing my dad to BP, and he met Papi for the first time, and Papi gave him a big hug. It reminds me of my dad.”

Andrews’ Boston sports fandom certainly doesn’t end there.

“I was obsessed with K.C. Jones. Kevin McHale was my first crush, and Larry Bird was my life,” she said. “Everyone was wearing Bulls stuff when I was growing up, and I had this Celtics gear.”

Andrews even has turned her fiancé, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, into a Tom Brady fan.

“Fenway, Boston sports — that’s my family,” Andrews said.

Watch the video above to see Andrews’ full interview with NESN.com, five days before she reports from the sideline at Super Bowl LI between Brady’s New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumnbail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images