How Floyd Mayweather Made $25K On Falcons Betting In 30 Minutes

Floyd Mayweather was further into the money than usual Sunday thanks to the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive explosion.

The legendary boxer used Instagram to share news of his gambling winnings at halftime of the NFC Championship Game between the Falcons and Green Bay Packers. Having wagered the Falcons would lead by at least 3.5 points at halftime, Mayweather was obviously delighted when they headed back to their locker room up by 24.

The Falcons blew the game open in the second quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns after recovering a fumble near their own goal line. That might have been what Mayweather was referencing when he boasted of making “$25,000 in 30 minutes.”

Just made $25,000 in 30 minutes. The retired life. A photo posted by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

High-stakes gambling has proven to be good work for Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, NV.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images