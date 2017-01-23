How Martellus Bennett Plans To Rub Super Bowl Trip In Brother Michael’s Face

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Martellus Bennett finally is heading to the Super Bowl. But before he begins prepping for the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots tight end has some important business to attend to.

After the Patriots dispatched the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, Bennett was asked what he’d say to his brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett. Martellus responded as any younger sibling would.

“Oh yeah,” Bennett said, “I’m about to FaceTime him and say, ‘Now I’m going to the Super Bowl, mother—–. Meet me in Houston!’ ”

Michael Bennett can do that, as his Seahawks lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional round. Michael, of course, already has been to two Super Bowls with Seattle, winning one. But that won’t stop Martellus from gloating about reaching the first title game of his nine-year NFL career.

“He’s in Hawaii right now, so I know he’s enjoying it,” Martellus said of Michael. “It’s still early there, so I still have time to call him and kind of rub it in his face and make sure he’s feeling OK when he’s on the beach right now and I’m getting ready to go to the Super Bowl.”

Sibling rivalry aside, Super Bowl LI will be a special occasion for the Bennetts, as the brothers were raised in Houston and their family still resides there. And Martellus knows that for all of his taunting, his older brother should be there Feb. 5 to cheer for him.

“I’m sure he’ll be in Houston,” Bennett added. “I think he’s going to play in the Pro Bowl and then will come out to Houston, our hometown. So, it’s good, because I’m bringing one back for ‘H-Town.’ That’s where it all started, and that’s where I grew up. That’s where I played my first football games and everything. It’s great to have the top of the mountain to go back home and show everyone I grew up around what you can do with hard work.”

