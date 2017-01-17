NFL

How Raiders QB Derek Carr Helped Oakland Police Find Missing Child

by on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:04PM
Derek Carr might have further endeared himself to Oakland, Calif, without even taking a snap.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback is receiving credit for helping the city’s police department find a missing child last weekend. Carr retweeted Oakland PD’s request for help finding a 3-year-old boy to his 247,000 followers Saturday.

The next day, Oakland police announced they’d located the child and thanked Carr for his efforts.

The Oakland PD didn’t specify whether Carr’s retweet was directly responsible for finding the missing child. We might have to wait until that comes out in the public records.

Until then, we can only describe Carr as a human amber alert and a fine NFL quarterback.

