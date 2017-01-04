How Should Boston Celtics Fans Feel About Jae Crowder’s Angry Rant?

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ 115-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at TD Garden came with a catch.

Jae Crowder dropped 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 5-of- 6 from beyond the arc, in Boston’s victory, but the energetic forward made headlines after the game for going off on Celtics fans who cheered for Jazz forward Gordon Hayward — a potential offseason target — earlier in the night.

“I heard the cheering before the game. I didn’t like that at all,” Crowder told reporters. “I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.”

Crowder’s postgame comments to reporters were just part of it, as he also vented on Twitter, saying he’d have no problem leaving Boston. The 26-year-old even retweeted a Dallas Mavericks fan who suggested he return to the organization that traded him to Boston in December 2014 as part of the Rajon Rondo deal.

All of this, as you could imagine, caused quite a stir among Celtics fans, as many supporters voiced displeasure with Crowder while others informed him they’d like him to remain with the up-and-coming Eastern Conference team for the foreseeable future.

So, we ask you this, C’s fans: What do you make of this whole Crowder situation?

Do you like that he’s showing passion and using what he considers to be “disrespect” as motivation to succeed? Or is Crowder being too sensitive and blowing this whole thing out of proportion?

There’s a fine line between wearing your heart on your sleeve and being too vocal, and Crowder’s outburst — following a victory, mind you — quickly has become a very polarizing topic in Boston?

