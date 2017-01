Share this:

Football fans have one more week to wait before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

In the meantime, the 2017 Pro Bowl will have to do. This year’s game returns to the classic AFC vs. NFC format, and it features many of the NFL’s best players.

Here’s how to watch the Pro Bowl online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

