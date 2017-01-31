How To Watch Bruins Vs. Lightning NHL Game Via Twitter Live Stream

Share this:

Do you want to watch the Boston Bruins but don’t live in New England? On Tuesday, Twitter has you covered.

Twitter is offering a live stream of the Bruins’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, meaning you can watch Tuesday night’s contest on your computer, tablet or mobile device. You don’t need a Twitter account to access the live stream — simply visit nhl.twitter.com or download the Twitter app on your mobile device.

Twitter’s stream will be blacked out in local markets, but Bruins fans in New England still can watch the game on NESN.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream: nhl.twitter.com

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images