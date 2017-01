Share this:

The New England Patriots are on their way to the Lone Star State, but before they head to Houston, Patriots fans will give them one final send-off.

The Patriots will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Monday morning, and there will be plenty of Patriots fans on hand to wish them well before they leave in search of a fifth Super Bowl title.

You can watch the rally live below or by visiting Patriots.com.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images