Hull Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Semifinal Online

Manchester United have good reason to expect their team to progress to the English Football League Cup final.

The Red Devils will visit Hull City on Thursday at KC Stadium in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal series. Manchester United carries a 2-0 lead into the contest, and the Premier League giant has won 12 and drawn one of its last 13 games against Hull City in all competitions.

Hull City’s new signings, Lazar Markovic and Omar Elabdellaoui, could make their debuts for the Tigers. Home fans are hoping the new players can help their team pull off the upset.

Here’s how to watch Hull City vs. Manchester United online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 26, at uesday, Jan. 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

