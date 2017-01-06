If You Want A Second Date, Let Tinder And A Mustang Arrange The First

Share this:

Blind dates can be pretty uncomfortable, but there are worse places to start a romance than inside a Ford Mustang.

Five Tinder-matched couples found that out first-hand when they were placed inside a Mustang for their first date. After learning a little bit about eachother — and “belfies” — the dates concluded with a drive-in movie. The results are pretty humorous, and were captured in a video posted by Ford Europe.

“Bum Selfie,” got it. Aside from personal photographic hobbies, we hear a particularly cheesy pick-up line, and learn that one bachelor’s background apparently could include a rabbit disease.

But if the video is truthful, this dating tactic could be successful, as all but one of the couples had follow-ups.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FordEurope