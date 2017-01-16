If You Want To Pre-Order Nintendo Switch, You Likely Missed Your Chance

Share this:

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo’s new home-gaming console set for release on March 3, has created a lot of buzz. So much in fact, that learning what the buzz is all about is going to be pretty difficult.

Game Stop announced Sunday that it had run out of its allotted pre-orders for the console, according to IGN. Since then, the U.S.’s other major console gaming retailers — Amazon, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and Best Buy — have all listed the console as unavailable. All of this coming just three days after Nintendo officially unveiled the price ($299.99), launch date and gaming lineup for the Switch.

People can sign up on Gamestop and other retailers’ sites for e-mail notifications about when and if Switch pre-orders become available again.

As you can see, the switch is a hybrid console that enables gamers to play their games at home, or take them on the go with removable, tablet-like hardware. The console also incorporates motion-sensor controls in the form of the “Joycons,” detachable controllers that can be used in a variety of ways.

While pre-orders for the system are sold out, you can still reserve various games and accessories, like the recently-announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo