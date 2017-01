Share this:

The Boston Bruins have scored four power play goals in their last five games.

The B’s increased scoring with the man advantage helped them sweep a home-and-home series with the Buffalo Sabres, and they begin the new year with some positive momentum. They will look to continue that Tuesday when they face the New Jersey Devils.

