Intel To Debut 360 Replay Technology At Super Bowl LI, And It Will Be Quite The View

Share this:

Tweet







Intel dropped its incredible Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial Thursday, highlighting the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company’s 360 replay technology.

The tool will allow broadcasters to pause key moments in the Feb. 5 game in Houston and view the action from any angle in 3D. Viewers also will be able to experience the game through “Be the Player,” in which they can freeze a moment in the game and see the field from a player’s standpoint.

Jeff Hopper, head of strategy and marketing for Intel Sports Group, visited with NESN.com earlier this week in Boston to discuss the technology, the Brady commercial and much more. You can hear what Hopper had to say in the video above.

Also, visit Intel’s site at experiencemore.intel.com to create your own frame of Brady to add to a user-generated video. The best images will be aggregated into a gallery available online for sharing and exploration.