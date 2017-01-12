Internet Laughs At Derrick Rose’s Reported Plan To Seek Max Contract

Share this:

Derrick Rose isn’t exactly the same player who won an NBA MVP award six years ago. But despite recent developments, it appears he’s as confident as ever.

The New York Knicks point guard could pursue a maximum contract in free agency this summer worth $150 million over five years, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Wednesday. That report comes just two days after Rose missed New York’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans without telling the team why, and amid reports that he was considering walking away from basketball for “an extended period of time.”

That doesn’t sound like someone who deserves to be paid as much as the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Rose is averaging 17.3 points per game for the Knicks this season, but he hasn’t played more than 66 games in a season since that MVP campaign in 2010-11.

Apparently the internet agrees. When reports surfaced that Rose was seeking a max deal, Twitter responded by straight up laughing at the news.

@BleacherReport Me too — Joshua Adam Siegel (@SiegelScribe) January 11, 2017

Monday: Derrick Rose leaves team, nobody knows where he is. Wednesday: Derrick Rose wants a 5-year, $150 million max contract. #timing https://t.co/Rz00BliBIj — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 11, 2017

You get the picture.

Rose still is just 28 years old, so it’s actually a possibility an NBA team empties its pockets to take a chance on the three-time All-Star this summer. For now, though, it appears the internet has spoken.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images