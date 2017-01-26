Is Bernhard Langer Reason Behind Donald Trump’s False Voter Fraud Claims?

Share this:

The news of the week has shifted from “alternative facts” and the size of President Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd to voter fraud. And a “very famous golfer” appears to be the reason why.

Enter: Bernhard Langer.

According to a story Trump told House and Senate leaders Monday, the two-time Masters champion tried to vote in November at a polling place in Florida, but he was told he couldn’t, three staffers at the meeting told The New York Times. That, of course, makes sense since he’s a German citizen.

But, that’s just the beginning of the story the staffers relayed to the Times.

“Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr. Trump said, according to the staff members — but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from.”

But Langer’s daughter, Christina, seemed to contradict what Trump said in a phone call with the Times.

“He is a citizen of Germany,” she said, when reached on her father’s cellphone. “He is not a friend of President Trump’s, and I don’t know why he would talk about him.”

This news comes after Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, told the media Tuesday that the president still believes three to five million people voted illegally in November, which simply isn’t true, according to work done by the Times and many more media outlets.

So Langer joins a long list of sports figured now connected to Trump, including the Patriots’ Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, as well as former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

