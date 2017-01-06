Is Rob Gronkowski Going Bull Riding This Weekend? Patriots Fans Hope Not

Share this:

It isn’t like Rob Gronkowski to turn down a good time, but New England Patriots fans are hoping he stays on the sideline here.

Gronkowski has some free time on his hands after back surgery ended his season prematurely after Week 12. The fun-loving tight end has found some creative ways to fill the time since then, and apparently he has a new off-field interest: bull riding.

It all started when Professional Bull Riding CEO Sean Gleason tweeted at Gronk with what seemed like a challenge ahead of the sport’s event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As an @MiamiDolphins fan I have guilt @RobGronkowski coming to @pbr in NYC. I should make him ride a bull like @ochocinco did to get in! — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) January 6, 2017

Not surprisingly, Gronk fired back.

Yes @pbrceo I will be there and I would lay out one of those bulls. https://t.co/0FRJJO84vU — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 6, 2017

It sure sounds like 27-year-old tight end, about a month removed from major back surgery, is heading to a bull riding competition this weekend. And we assumed Gronk is just going as a spectator — until Gleason kept prodding.

Gleason is referencing another former Patriot, Chad Johnson, who tried to ride a bull at a 2011 PBR event. Here’s how that went:

Gronk is a competitor, though, so he obviously thinks he can do better.

. @pbrceo I would definitely last more then 2 seconds on a @pbr Bull. Thats to easy, give me a challenge. 🐂🐂🐂 https://t.co/IyKSCt2mFQ — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 6, 2017

That prompted Gleason to cut to the chase and offer a cash prize.

@RobGronkowski if you are serious, I will give you $10,000 to get on a bull and $100,000 if you make 8 seconds @PBR #pbrbuckoff @TheGarden — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) January 6, 2017

Gronk hasn’t responded yet, but for everyone’s sake (maybe even the bull’s), let’s hope he doesn’t try to ride any bulls while his team is on a playoff bye. Unsurprisingly, most Patriots fans on Twitter feel the same way.

@RobGronkowski @pbrceo @MiamiDolphins @PBR @ochocinco I love you Robert but cut it out! You don't need to hurt your back, stay off the bulls — Christina Lynn (@ChristinaLPro) January 6, 2017

