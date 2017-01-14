Isaiah Thomas Gets ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nickname Due To Fourth Quarter Heroics

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is having a remarkable season and now he can add the position of king to his resume.

Thomas, who leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring with 9.9 points per game, added to his late-game highlight reel on Friday night when he hit the game-winner in the C’s 103-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The star point guard’s heroics against the Hawks are just another reason that he has earned himself a nickname based on HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones.”

Isaiah Thomas is The King in the Fourth. And that deserves your #NBAVote. RT. Now. pic.twitter.com/6M6kOzjiRP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2017

His 9.9 points per game in the final stanza would be the most by any player since 1996, according to NBA Stats. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is right behind Thomas, averaging 9.5 points in the fourth quarter.

Thomas earned his first All-Star nod in 2016, and currently ranks fourth in voting among Eastern Conference guards. If voting ended today Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving and Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwyane Wade would be the starting backcourt for the East.

The C’s hope the ‘King in the Fourth’ can continue his crunch-time dominance when they take the court Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, and earn his second straight All-Star selection when voting ends on Jan. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images