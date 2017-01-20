Isaiah Thomas Has Beef With NBA 2K Video Game, Wants It To Be More Realistic

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas is having a monster season for the Boston Celtics.

At just 5-foot-9, Thomas is currently fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game.

On Thursday, the NBA 2K17 video game tweeted at Thomas, showing appreciation towards his unexpected rise to stardom. Thomas appreciated the love, but expressed an issue he had with the game.

@NBA2K appreciate the love but damn Can you make me more realistic in the game? Like be able to get a shot off in the paint lol. — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) January 19, 2017

Thomas does have a legitimate gripe. Aside from being a terrific 3-point shooter, he has shown on countless occasions his ability to drive to the basket and score in the paint.

IT is probably used to getting undervalued, though, and he continues to prove his doubters wrong.

