Isaiah Thomas Says Dennis Schroder ‘Not On The Level I’m Trying To Be On’

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder have a bit of history of not getting along.

They two added another chapter to their rivalry on Friday when Thomas and the Celtics beat the Hawks 103-101 in Atlanta, courtesy of a game-winning jump shot from the C’s star point guard. After the game, Schroder told reporters how Thomas took their battle to a level he didn’t think was appropriate.

“I’m playing basketball,” Schroder told reporters after the game on Friday. “If he thinks that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”

Well, Thomas didn’t take kindly to the insinuation that he insulted Schroder’s mother during the game and addressed the matter with reporters on Sunday.

“I don’t talk about nobody’s moms,” Thomas told reporters. “I don’t cuss at nobody’s moms. And I don’t talk about people’s families. So whatever he said that’s a 100 percent lie.”

Thomas continued to refute the claim before taking a parting blow at the Atlanta point guard.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to make my team win a game,” Thomas told reporters. “But I don’t bring parents in it, I don’t bring family. I don’t even know his mom to curse at her like he said I did, or whatever he’s lying about.”

“From this point on I don’t even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he’s not on the level that I’m trying to be on. And I’m not even focused on him anymore.”

Thomas and the Celtics will see the Hawks again on Feb. 27 at TD Garden.

