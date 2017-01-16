Isaiah Thomas Wants To Wear No. 11 For Celtics; Evan Turner Responds With A Zinger

Share this:

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas is in the midst of a career-best season. The C’s star leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring and has propelled Boston to the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

There is, however, one thing he would change.

In an Instagram Live chat Monday, Thomas said he’d prefer to change from the No. 4 that he currently dons for the Celtics.

Isaiah says on Instagram Live, he would change his number to #11 as he's not a big fan of #4 but doesn't wanna make everyone buy new ones — Celtics Australia (@celticaustralia) January 16, 2017

Evan Turner, the last Celtic to wear Thomas’ preferred number, doesn’t think his former teammate will be able to switch numbers.

Lol That # is about to get retired.. https://t.co/IvuHqaWkzx — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 16, 2017

Turner played for the Celtics from 2014 to 2016, averaging 10 points and five assists per game with the C’s before signing with the Portland Trail Blazers in July.

Safe to say that the Celtics would let Thomas suit up in Turner’s old number if the 2016 All-Star decides to make the switch.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images