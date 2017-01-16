Islanders’ Rough Start To New Year Marked By Struggles On Defense

Share this:

The New York Islanders’ 2017 isn’t off to the best beginning.

The Islanders closed 2016 with wins in four of their last games, but since the calendar turned, they’ve hit the skids, going 1-2-2 in five January games entering Monday’s matinee matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

That skid has dropped New York to the worst record in the NHL’s Eastern Conference. So, what’s to blame for the Islanders’ recent struggles? NESN’s Billy Jaffe believes it starts with the team’s young defensive corps, which has allowed nearly three goals per game this month.

Watch Jaffe break it down in the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images