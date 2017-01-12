It Sounds Like Russell Wilson Could Get Trolled Hard By Falcons’ DJ

Share this:

The home-field advantage figures to be strong this Saturday when the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional-round playoff game.

Not only will Falcons fans undoubtedly be wild and crazy as Atlanta seeks its first postseason victory since the 2012 season. But the team’s official DJ, Jay Envy, also told Complex he has no plans to scale back on the number of Future songs he plays despite the awkward link between the Atlanta-born rapper and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In fact, don’t be surprised if a few extra Future tracks make DJ Jay Envy’s playlist.

“This is Atlanta. I play Future at every home game,” Envy told Complex. “That’s like not playing (Kanye West) in Chicago. It just doesn’t happen. I’m not not going to play Future because of a certain team or player … I’m going to play it and, to be honest, no one has hit me up directly saying I can’t play the records I normally play.”

Wilson, of course, is married to Ciara, who has a kid with Future. There even was a time last year when Ciara apparently was concerned that Future might try to harm her new man, whom she started dating in early 2015 after breaking up with Future in 2014.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said this week the team “will absolutely not” request that the DJ play more Future songs in an effort to get under Wilson’s skin. But, as Coed.com points out, a few social media posts suggest DJ Jay Envy might take it upon himself to try and rattle the Seattle QB.

“We will absolutely not go down that road,'' Dan Quinn told @Bighugh53 about requesting Future songs to annoy Russell Wilson. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 10, 2017

“The last few days has been hella funny and so dope to see my Falcons Family hitting me up asking if I know what I’m going to play for the game on Saturday,” DJ Jay Envy wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a Future-centric playlist, per TotalProSports.com. “But y’all do know I was born and raised in South Atlanta right? I was a Falcons fan since birth. It’s tatted on my neck and I rep this city and this team to the fullest. So just in case you’re not sure what I’m playing… here’s my playlist I made for Russell. #riseup #FutureMixforRussell”

The last few days has been hella funny and so dope to see my Falcons Family hitting me up asking… https://t.co/X5aXXwlBqj — Jay Envy (@JayEnvy) January 9, 2017

Bought Falcons playoff tickets just to witness DJ @JayEnvy drop @1future tracks all over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. #RiseUp — Larry Luk (@larryluk) January 10, 2017

All told, Wilson probably is more focused on game planning for the Falcons than worrying about their DJ.

