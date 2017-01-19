Ivan Rodriguez Shares Moment He Found Out He Made The Hall Of Fame

Share this:

Jan. 18, 2017 is a day Ivan Rodriguez will never forget.

It was announced on Wednesday that the 14-time MLB All-Star was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

Rodriguez took to Twitter to share the emotional moment in which he learned the news. Safe to say this is probably one of the best phone calls he has ever received.

I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

There’s no question that the honor was warranted for Rodriguez. In his 21-year career, he posted a .296 batting average, with 2,844 hits and 311 home runs. He also won 13 Gold Glove Awards and was the American League’s MVP in 1999.

