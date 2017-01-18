Jackie Bradley Jr. Admits He Didn’t Feel Like Part Of A Team Until 2016

Share this:

Tweet







Jackie Bradley Jr. came up through the Boston Red Sox’s system at a rather inopportune time.

The center fielder made his major league debut on Opening Day in 2013, when the Red Sox won the World Series, but he played in just 37 games that year. Over the next two seasons, Bradley bounced up and down from Triple-A while Boston turned in two straight last-place finishes in the American League East.

But now that he’s experienced a division championship and a full season in the bigs, Bradley admitted he never really felt like a major leaguer until the 2016 season.

“Believe it or not, I’ve never really told anybody, this year was the first year I actually felt I was part of a team,” Bradley told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on his “Bradfo Show” podcast Monday. “In previous years, I stayed up the majority of year. But I didn’t really feel like I fit in. I was still trying to work through some things. I wasn’t sure when I was going to be up there at a particular time.

“The only reason why I started in 2014 there was because Shane (Victorino) got injured the last game of spring training, so I didn’t necessarily make the team in 2014, even though a lot of people think I did. Just kind of finding myself and knowing what I need to do. I think this year was where I actually developed very strong bonds and close-knit relationships with people, not saying I didn’t have that before, but as a whole I was able to put everything together.”

Bradley’s feelings aren’t necessarily surprising, as winning tends to create a much better atmosphere in the clubhouse. And it likely didn’t help his confidence as a starter when he batted .198 with one home run, 30 RBIs and a .531 OPS in 127 games in 2014.

But after improving greatly at the end of the 2015 season, Bradley came into his own in 2016. The 26-year-old posted a .267 average with 26 home runs, 87 RBIs and 30 doubles in 156 games. And it probably didn’t hurt that the core of the 2016 Red Sox — guys like himself, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts — also were young.

Regardless, it’s good to hear that from Bradley now going into the Red Sox’s first season in 14 years without David Ortiz. With the younger players in Boston feeling more comfortable in 2017 plus the addition of ace Chris Sale, the Red Sox could be even better than already projected.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images